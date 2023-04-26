I Quit Using Lash Growth Serum — & I’m Not Alone

Personally, I quit lash serums in the summer of 2021. After using a popular lash serum twice a day for about a month, my eyelashes were long and black — which is wild in hindsight, considering they’re naturally red in colour. But just as I was enjoying not wearing mascara and my mum commented on my “gorgeous eyelashes” more than three times in one visit, I developed a stye on the inner corner of my lower left lash line (say that three times fast). The stye then became infected and I developed a lump of scar tissue under my eye. I saw an eye doctor, who then referred me to an eye surgeon to have the stye lasered off. Over a year later, the oil production in my left eye is still not back to normal. While my ophthalmologist said that eye infections can happen for numerous different reasons (he was confident mine was entirely stress-related), I felt certain that the eyelash serum was at least partially to blame.