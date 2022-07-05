Even now, after Aiden has been through therapy, their relationship is affected by his fear of food. They don’t go on date nights to restaurants like other couples. Going out to dinner makes Aiden too anxious. "Every time we eat out, he thinks people are watching him. He gets petrified. It makes it quite difficult. It’s really rare now that we go out. I’ll suggest it and he’ll say 'It’s always food or the cinema with you' and I’ll say 'But that’s what people do for dates'. So we’re just in the house a lot of the time, or he doesn’t mind going for a long walk. Sometimes we put on a film and share a bag of popcorn, if we’re lucky. It’s had a massive effect on both of us, and on our relationship. I mean, we’ve never really had that honeymoon period."