Several changes in the drinks industry shifted what was consumed, and by whom. Heavy drinking in Australia has been a cultural norm since colonisation.For a period, convicts in Australia were partially paid with rum. In the 1960s there was backlash to the anti-alcohol movement of the early 20th century. Then came 'civilised' drinking , ie drinking at dinners and parties — with Australia inventing the wine cask. Wine was now more than ever being drunk at home, welcoming women to the drinking fold like never before. At the same time, the political and societal upheaval of second-wave feminism changed things for women in more ways than one. Dr Amanda Atkinson , a senior researcher with the Public Health Institute , tells Refinery29: "As women became more liberated and economically independent, they began to participate in drinking but were morally judged for doing so by transcending traditional notions of femininity. For example, they [could] be labelled as lacking femininity, as being sexually promiscuous, as being 'out of control' when intoxicated and neglectful of traditional roles (e.g. mothers, wives and carers, passive, domestic)."