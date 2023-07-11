I Tried To De-Stress With The Help Of A Naturopath — Here’s How It Went

Welcome to our new series ‘Inside The World Of Natural Health', created in partnership with Endeavour College of Natural Health, where we’ll be hearing about holistic approaches to health.
Stress is, unfortunately, an inevitable part of adult life. While we can’t always control the chaos that our careers and relationships throw at us, we can find ways to foster a little peace in the midst of it all.
In the second episode of our series ‘Inside The World Of Natural Health’, we follow Anna as she spends a week trying to de-stress. Following clinical naturopath Amelia Hetherington’s guide, Anna adjusts her diet and lifestyle to try and reign in more calm.
Watch the video below to find out what happens.
