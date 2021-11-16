Some shows prove that "entertainment," essentially, isn't a code word for light-hearted. It's a code word for compelling and interesting. It's whatever keeps you watching, and sometimes that happens to be a show's more dark and horrific elements. Anyone who watched the second episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse can attest to the fact the show's most gruesome scenes are often its most thrilling.
We've gathered the most disturbing shows available to stream on Netflix. Obviously, these shows aren't for everyone. In addition to providing what makes them great, we'll also let you know what potential triggers the shows contain.