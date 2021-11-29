I Transformed My Natural Hair To A Curly, Blonde Wolf Cut

Wolf cuts have had us in a chokehold this year. They've made the rounds on TikTok, been the hairstyle of choice for some of our favourite influencers and make for the perfect post-lockdown change up. The wolf cut sits somewhere in-between a mullet and a full-blown shag cut, and can exude effortless confidence and retro energy when done right.
In the first episode of our two-part series Hair Me Out, in partnership with Dyson, we celebrate the style in all its glory. We transformed Anna's gorgeous, naturally thick, curly locks into a bright blonde wolf cut to honour the 2021 trend.
Tahlia, a stylist from Salon Stories, worked her magic and used the Dyson Supersonic to dry and style Anna's hair with the diffuser attachment. "I'm ready for something different. I'm a little bit scared," said Anna, before the styling session.
Watch the transformation and witness the result (which is straight-up cool, if we do say so ourselves) below:
