This Viral Cream Blush Hack Transformed My Makeup Routine Forever

Oh, and in case you’re wondering — yes, this technique works the other way around, with powder on top of cream. It just makes sense: If I’m setting my concealer with powder, why am I not setting my blush with powder, too? The effect is different from using cream over powder, naturally, but it works perfectly when I need my makeup to stay poppin’ and thriving all day long. I’d say cream over powder gives a daytime glow with the caveat that it’ll evolve over the course of the day but still look great even after dark, while powder over cream is for those days when you need your makeup to stay intact late into the evening. It’s basically an insurance policy for your blushes and highlighters.