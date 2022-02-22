Rent: $815 (I live in a shitty terrace sharehouse with three other women in their 20s!)

Gas: $10

Electricity: $25

Water: $10

Internet: $15

Gym: $75.60

Netflix: $10.99

Stan: $10

Disney+: $11.99 (I pay for Disney+ and my best friend pays for Binge — we exchange accounts.)

Soundcloud: $5.99

Spotify: I get Spotify Premium for free from family friends. I guess you can call me their honorary child!

Apple iCloud: $15.99 (For my mum and I)

Phone bill: $25 (Work gives me a $70 allowance for my phone bill!)

Nails: $60 (I get them done twice a month, and each time costs $30)

Lash Lift: $90 (I get this done every second month)



Mutual Aid - organisations I support each month.

Pay The Rent: $10. 'Paying the rent' is so important because — unless you're Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander — you're living on stolen land and contributing to the structural oppression of First Nations people. Instead of waiting on the government for systemic change, we need to act now.

Australian Youth Climate Coalition (AYCC): $10.67. AYCC is a fantastic grassroots organisation that not only is led and run by young people, but empowers and upskills other young people in the process. Climate anxiety is something I feel in my bones every day, and idly sitting by watching a government do nothing but ~pray~ for our future is something that doesn’t sit well with me.

Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (VALS): $15. One in four prisoners in this country are Indigenous, even though Indigenous Australians only make up 2.5% of the national population. VALS assists thousands of clients each year and deliver a 24/7 support to Indigenous people in contact with the so-called ‘justice’ system. Donations have a big impact here.

Wuurn of Kanak — Land Back: $15. This is a Gunditjmara and Dunnai First Nations-led exercise of sovereign strength and self-determination to regenerate the land and waters. It's super fucking important.

Other mutual aid: I try to allocate around $15 per month for additional mutual aid. I see things pop up on my Instagram stories and donate as necessary. Some months it’ll be $50 and other times, $10.



Magazine Subscriptions

The Guardian: $14.60 (Digital subscription. This is a news source that is basically my safe space.)

The Monthly: $11.25 (Print subscription. A magazine with critical essays, investigative journalism and reportage.)

The Quarterly: $6.66 (Print subscription. This is also by Schwartz media which are more essays on politics and culture in so-called ‘Australia’.

Meanjin subscription: $13.33 (Print subscription. A journal of fiction and ideas, reflecting the breadth of contemporary thinking, be it on literature, broader art forms, politics and broader current issues.)