A Curated Edit Of The Best Click Frenzy Beauty Sales

If your beauty cabinet could use a top-up, we've got some good news. The massive online shopping event that is Click Frenzy Mayhem has officially begun.
From now until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022, big-name beauty retailers and brands like The Iconic, Adore Beauty, Dyson and more will be slashing their prices on cult beauty products.
To help you make the most of the 53-hour event, we've curated a running list of the best beauty sales worth shopping during Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022.
If you've been saving up to move some of the things on your wish list at THE ICONIC over to your cart, now is the time, friends. From today (May 24) until next Monday, May 30, you can score between 15-30% off cult beauty products like Ultra Violette's Queen Screen, the TikTok famous Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation and M.A.C's budge-proof lipsticks.
Note: All discounts at THE ICONIC will be applied at the checkout.
Our Adore Beauty wishlists are usually as long as our arm, so this sale is a welcomed sight. For a limited time, you can save on TikTok approved beauty products like the CORSX Pimple Patches, Benefits brow pencil, Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum and more.
If your old hair straightener, blow dryer, curler, or hot brush is on the fritz, now is the perfect time to replace it, given ghd has a huge 20% off sitewide sale for Click Frenzy Mayhem. Oh, and you can also get an extra 10% off using the exclusive code listed on Click Frenzy's website.
The Shaver Shop is one of the first places we go to when we need a big-ticket beauty appliance. Not only do they have beauty and oral care tools like IPL machines, electric shavers and toothbrushes, but they usually have some pretty epic sales that make all of the above affordable.
If you're as obsessed with the IT Cosmetics CC Cream as everyone on TikTok is, now is the perfect time to stock up on the good stuff.
OZ Hair & Beauty is slashing up to 65% off select brands during the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale, which means you can score some pretty decent discounts on cult favourites like Olaplex, Tangle Teezer and Shea Moisture.
As always, we’ll be curating a running list of the best Click Frenzy Mayhem deals across beauty, fashion, homewares and more right here, so bookmark this page!