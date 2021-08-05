Why Men Dating Bi Women Need To Be Better Allies

Equally, it’s up to bi women to decide how much they want to bring straight cis boyfriends into their experience of queer culture and their partners should respect any boundaries they agree on. 25-year-old Helen recommends that men don’t take it too personally if their bi girlfriend is hesitant to bring them along to the gay bar. "There are some aspects of queer culture that you’re not going to get in a straight relationship and he shouldn’t take offence to that," Helen explains. "If she wants to take time to go on a night out in queer spaces or go to Pride without you, don’t be offended by that. That’s an aspect of her personality that she has to embrace and she can choose whether or not to include you in that."