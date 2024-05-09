If there's one thing about zombie movies, it's that they never go out of style.
Between The Walking Dead and The Last of Us, there are more than enough undead to satisfy your apocalyptic entertainment cravings.
But before zombies were breathing life back into TV, they were devouring their way through the silver screen. The first zombie movie goes back to 1932, when Edward and Victor Halperin directed The White Zombie, about an evil voodoo master who turns a woman into a zombie. Its sequel, Revenge of the Zombies, premiered in 1936.
Since then, the genre has flourished, providing us with such cult classics as Night of the Walking Dead, 28 Days Later, and Shaun of the Dead.
Ahead, we've rounded up the 16 best zombie films that ever been made.