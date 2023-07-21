15 Facial Essences For The Skincare Aficionado That Knows The Value Of A Thorough Routine

ADVERTISEMENT
You know how makeup primer basically lays the foundation for your foundation, concealer and all your other base makeup products? Well, there's a skincare product that serves as a makeup primer equivalent in the skincare world, and it's called a facial essence.
Traditionally used between the toner and serum steps in your skincare routine, a facial essence tends to contain ingredients that help to prep the skin for, and boost the potency of, the other skincare products in your regimen. A face essence usually has a lightweight texture that isn't quite as watery as a toner but is also not as thick as a serum.
