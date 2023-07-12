ADVERTISEMENT
Like many corners of the beauty industry, manicures have evolved in the last decade. The French manicure of the early aughts has received a chic upgrade and is now referred to as the French fade. Single nail polish shades have been replaced with layers of lacquer applied with an airbrush gun à la the vibey aura glow manicure, and nail artists have even started to experiment with replicating the ephemeral with raindrop nails and blooming gel.
While Sydneysiders have access to nail art greats like Mannequin Hands, Melbourne is just as lucky. Home to some of the most exciting names in the Australian nail industry who are pushing the envelope of what we believe is artistically possible in the medium, there's no reason you shouldn't be walking around with literal art at your fingertips, if you so desire.
Ahead, check out the 12 Melbourne-based salons making waves in the nail industry.