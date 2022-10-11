8 Styling Sticks & Gels For The Perfect Slicked-Back Bun

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ever since we saw Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid pull off that iconic off-duty, slicked-back bun, we were left with no other choice but to try it for ourselves, especially once TikTok followed suit — and now, you'd be hard-pressed to catch us sporting anything else.
From wearing it on our hot girl walks to giving it a run for office days and nights out, the versatility of this hairstyle has no bounds. The best part is that you don't even need clean hair to rock it. The oilier, the better — which means you can say a swift goodbye to planning your entire hair-washing schedule around that one social event.
Our only criticism of the slicked-bun, though, is that if you have any sort of natural wave or curl to your hair — or are just prone to frizziness and flyaways — it can be hard to nail the look without needing to run some sort of product through it to hold the style in place.
Thankfully, you'll be happy to know that after a few long months of trying a bunch of products, we now have a line-up of holy grails that will give you the extra sleek look you're after.