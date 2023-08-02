A Definitive Guide To Brisbane’s Best Hair Salons

ADVERTISEMENT
If there's one thing we've learnt after investigating Brisbane's op shops and checking out the street style of Brisbane's CBD and Paddington, it's that Queenslanders know a thing or two about style and they're not getting enough credit for it.
Just like their predilection for soul-fuelled fashion, the hair scene in Brisbane embraces an 'enhanced' approach, producing looks that feel like amplified versions of their client's hair.
Ahead, 16 Brisbane hair salons so attuned to their client's energy that they deliver haircuts and colour that accentuate their individual beauty with ease.
