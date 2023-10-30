A Beginner’s Guide To The Best Graphic Novels, Ever

Think graphic novels are just a place for female superheroes to wear extremely questionable outfits while they save the world? (Seriously, who fights baddies in high heels?!). Thankfully, not anymore.
In news that will please everyone, the graphic novel universe is finally being taken seriously. Heartwarming stories from diverse authors are bountiful, proving that the genre truly is one of the most impactful out there. Move over Marvel and DC — the graphic novel universe is so, so, so much larger than just you.
From powerful stories about the Holocaust via the groundbreaking and award-winning Maus to heartwarming queer stories that are bound to make your stomach flutter (cheers, Heartstopper), these graphic novels are the perfect place to start if you're a beginner, a seasoned veteran, or hell, even a comic book sceptic (we've all been there). Happy reading.