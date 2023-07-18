I Tried Kate Middleton’s Favourite Bee Venom Facial & The Price Stings More Than The Treatment

Bees are crucial to our survival, so it was important that I confirm whether bees are harmed to create this facial. The good news is, they aren't. "The bee venom is extracted without causing any harm to the bees," Brodie explains. "The bees are encouraged to sting a pane of glass with an electric hum running through it; this method allows the venom to be collected while ensuring the bees survive with their stingers still intact."