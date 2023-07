I Tried Kate Middleton’s Favourite Bee Venom Facial & The Price Stings More Than The Treatment

An ABEETOXIN serum is also applied to the eye contour area, which helps to depuff and brighten. "Following that, the Willow Bee Mask, an anti-inflammatory powerhouse, is gently placed on the skin," explains Brodie. Professional-grade LED light therapy is then used to further enhance the rejuvenation of the skin during the treatment, and the Bee Venom Mask is left on the skin post-treatment and continues to work throughout the day. There's no downtime after the facial and the only people who should probably steer clear of the treatment are understandably those with a bee allergy.