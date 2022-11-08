With 73,181 females estimated to receive a cancer diagnosis by the end of 2022, cancer is without a doubt a major cause of illness across Australia. For women aged 20-39, breast cancer is estimated to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer, with around three women under 40 diagnosed with it every day.
But numbers aside — cancer not only impacts someone's physical health, but can change their lifestyle, connections and the way they feel about themselves. Specific support groups and programs help women who've been diagnosed with cancer feel connected to others who've gone through the harrowing experience, while also uplifting them so they feel like their true selves as they undergo treatment and recovery.
The Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) program is one example, providing a free service to cancer patients to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. Trained cosmetic, beauty and hairdressing professionals are on hand to help these women feel their best, whether it's related to skincare, hair or makeup. Here, we speak to five women who've taken part in the program about how their cancer diagnosis and treatment changed their approach to beauty.