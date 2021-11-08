12:15am — We close an hour earlier on Sunday nights, which I am stoked about because I had completely forgotten! Work is mostly slow, but a few of the young regulars who I'm friends with come in so the last few hours go by a little quicker. One nice thing about my work is that there are almost always regulars there, so I basically always have people I know around. I've also made really good friends with some of the younger ones, and I go out after work with them almost every week. I call an Uber home; I wish there was a better way for me to get home from work, but there's no public transit from my work to my house and it's too far to walk this late at night. I usually need to unwind a bit after work, but I know how early I need to get up tomorrow, so I walk straight past my housemate and his friend in the living room with a quick hello and go up to my room. Brush and floss teeth, wash face, put on PJs, and fall asleep by 1 a.m. $13.10