Augustinus Bader Just Launched An Oily Skin Version Of Its Best-Selling Cream

Augustinus Bader needs no introduction. The brand has popped off in the skin-care space thanks to its supercharged moisturisers — which are basically liquid gold. However, as glorious as these products are, I have to admit they can be a bit much for my oily, acne-prone skin.
Here's where Augustinus Bader's The Light Cream comes in. TBH, I feel like it was made just for me?! Kidding. But between the gel-cream formulation and impressive ingredient list, it already checked a lot of boxes for me — and that was before my sample bottle even arrived.
"The Light Cream has a unique capacity to specifically address sebum overproduction while maintaining optimal hydration and protection," shares Augustinus Bader via press release. "It is exceptionally effective at preventing excess shine while returning the complexion to a balanced, healthy-looking state." In addition to catering to those with combo to oily complexions, Bader's newest drop is also suitable for those living in "humid or congested climates," who are simply looking for their skincare to do slightly less.
If I didn't know The Light Cream was a triple-digit product in terms of price tag, the sleek packaging was a dead giveaway. The aluminium exterior was a brilliant shade of Yves Klein blue and surrounded a tall, slim plastic bottle of moisturiser inside. (While I tend to avoid excess packaging where possible, the aluminium outer tube functions to block heat and sun from compromising the quality of the product.)
But onto the cream itself: a single pump of The Light Cream dispensed a gel-like fluid that felt soothing and thirst-quenching to my freshly cleansed skin. It blended out into a clear, milky lotion that my skin readily drank up. As someone who gets greasy by noon most days, I appreciated that it didn't leave my skin looking like a glazed doughnut; instead, I looked fresh-faced and well-hydrated.
I wish I could say that The Light Cream didn't live up to my lofty expectations, but I cannot tell a lie. This stuff is nice. Luckily, I'm still in my mid-20s and don't have wrinkles yet — thanks to my daily SPF — so the anti-ageing properties aren't the selling point for me. What I do really love about the moisturiser (besides it feeling nice) is that it's formulated to curb excess oil, reduce the appearance of pores, and brighten skin over time. In other words, it's doing the job of my treatments, serums, and moisturiser all in one potent product. And if the skin-smoothing properties are important to you, you'll be happy to hear that TFC8, the patented, cellular-renewing technology is in all of Bader's formulas, this one included.
Unlike its predecessors, The Cream and The Rich Cream (which are $437 a pop, for a 50ml package), The Light Cream is only available in a 30ml size for $271. It's pricey stuff, to be sure, especially given the size — but anything Bader won't come cheap. Plus, as I mentioned up top, I'm banking that The Light Cream does more than just hydrate. While I've only been testing it for a few weeks, the clinicals (which are based on a 12-week trial) show some pretty impressive stats. Will it give me the skin of a newborn? No. But if it takes me from greasy to glowing (sans makeup), then it's worth every penny in my book.