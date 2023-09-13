Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Have Restored My Group Chat To Its Former Glory

For young people, this isn’t like seeing George and Amal Clooney falling in love or hearing rumours of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy hooking up — we’ve grown up alongside Kylie and Timmy, followed them since the beginning of social media, felt like they were our peers, and watched them in their journey to stardom. There’s a certain sense of relatability that comes with being the same age as the subjects of our gossip, and these two feel accessible to us in this era of the internet (for those who followed Kylie on Snapchat during her heyday on the app, you get it). And although it may feel like they’re on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to aesthetics and what we believe they should be attracted to in a partner, they’re really just two people having fun. And what’s more endearing than that?