Your Horoscope This Week: August 20 To 26, 2023

Leo season comes to a close this week, while Venus Retrograde keeps flowing and reorienting us toward past patterns of behaviour that we must learn from. We’re being asked to collectively reflect on what we’re ready to shift, transform, or release when it comes to our own consciousness, beliefs, and behaviours.
A changing of tides is in order once the Sun enters Virgo on August 23, the same day as the start of mercury’s retrograde in Virgo — our third retrograde of the year. During mercury retrograde, you may suddenly change your mind about something you previously thought was set in stone. If that happens, release the need to control everything and simply allow yourself to start over. This is also Mars’ final week in Virgo, indicating that a passion project you started about six weeks ago may be nearing completion. You did that!
But just because you can do it all doesn’t mean you should. This week, all zodiac signs will benefit from becoming aware of moments when you use productivity as a way to bypass your emotional processing. Having the Sun, Mercury, and Mars all in Virgo is likely to make life feel more methodical, structured, and minimal. Our mission this week is to intentionally slow down and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Virgo season begins August 23 and activates your sector of health and routine for the next four weeks. You’re likely to feel more introverted and reserved from Wednesday onwards, so try to keep your schedule low-key, especially since mercury retrograde begins on the same day as Virgo season and could make communication and work projects feel wonky.
Monday through Wednesday’s Scorpio moon lights up your sector of intimacy and merging, encouraging you to bare your soul a bit more, especially with your current or potential lover(s), as well as any past partner(s) who has left a significant effect on you. Once the Sun shifts into Virgo on Wednesday, you’ll notice yourself moving with more self-awareness and greater discernment, but it could also lead to you letting preconceived notions of others cause you to push them away.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Virgo season starts this month and it’s encouraging you to open up to new forms of play and adventure. This may look like signing up for a workshop or course that speaks to you — just make sure it’s something you’ve been wanting to try out for a while, because Mercury’s retrograde through Virgo begins on the 23rd, the same day as the Sun’s entrance in Virgo.
Your planetary ruler Venus continues its retrograde for the next two-and-a-half-weeks, and while you may at times feel exasperated by the lessons you’ve had to learn, you’re also grateful for your deepened awareness and sensitivity. This week, ask yourself in what ways you may have limited yourself creatively, and financially, out of a conscious or unconscious fear of your own success.
The end of August can help you become aware of the internalised blockages — you have the power to overcome them through the strength of your will. Jupiter’s transit through your sign also serves as a special blessing, so tap into that protective energy whenever you feel overwhelmed.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week you could feel torn between your desire to socialise and your internal need for time alone. The final days of Leo season helps brighten up you life, especially as you take in the rejuvenating energy of last week’s Leo new moon. If you haven’t yet set your new moon intentions, view this as your sign to do so — be bold and courageous when you dream your ideal life into existence.
Virgo season begins August 23, encouraging you to release preconceived notions you may have about your family and what they want from you. Instead of getting caught up in the blame game or projections, see if having an honest and transparent conversation with them (and with your twin selves) can help clear the air. Also on the 23rd, your planetary ruler Mercury, begins its two-week retrograde through Virgo. This is an invitation for you to pour more love into yourself as you take a break from the constant demands of the outside world.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
The energy from last week’s Leo New Moon continues to help you see yourself in your best light, Cancer. While Venus is still retrograde through early September, you’re likely to look at yourself with greater compassion and self-love, particularly in the first few days of the week, as the final degrees of the Leo sun highlights your sector of security and self-esteem, helping you feel great about yourself. Take time to write affirmations that reflect your deepest needs, and also be aware of the doubts that may pop up in your mind when you ask the Universe for what you really want.
Mars’ final few days in Virgo may either feel soothing to your nervous system or intensely destabilising. In order to tell the difference, pay attention to moments when you’re tempted to fill your day with busy work, as opposed to moments when you’re okay simply being still and meditating in the moment. The more time you consciously make for the latter, the more your spirit will feel ease.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, as the week begins, the final days of your bday season is encouraging you to be even more expressive or lively than usual. But you may encounter blockages due to mercury retrograde in Virgo beginning on August 23, the same day the Sun enters Virgo. You may get the feeling that you’re taking one step forward and two steps back. This is an illusion due to Venus still being retrograde in your sign until September 3. You’re making more progress than you realise, and soon it will all be abundantly clear.
The best thing you can do for yourself this week is choose to not take yourself or others too seriously. Mercury’s retrograde in your money and security sector could lead to you feeling like your life is in flux, particularly creatively and financially speaking, but with calmness and perseverance a solution to your perceived problems will present itself, most likely around the time the moon enters Sagittarius this Thursday.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your birthday season starts on the 23rd, and mercury retrograde also begins in your sign on the same day. At first you may have the sensation that life’s somewhat subdued due to us having so many planets retrograde at once, including both the Sun and Mercury in your sign. But this is actually a cosmic blessing in disguise. Since you’ll be in the mood to do less, and not more, you’ll be able to truly recognise and acknowledge the people who show up for you and want you to win, rather the ones who keep you around mainly for when they need something.
This is also the final week that Mars, the planet of action, is in your sign. It’s been there for the past five weeks, so if you experience sudden epiphanies or “aha” moments, chalk it up to the final lessons Mars is asking you to integrate in your daily routine. And remember Virgo, Mercury may be retrograde during the majority of your season, but you shouldn’t let a retrograde keep you from having the time of your life. You are the creator of your ideal life. Have fun celebrating yourself and your solar return!
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week you’re likely to tune out the outside world and focus on listening to your inner voice. This has been the case during your planetary ruler Venus’ retrograde though Taurus, but it intensifies due to Virgo season beginning on the 23rd, followed by Mercury, the planet of communication, beginning its two-week reversal in your spirituality sector.
This week, ask yourself: What if I decided to release all expectations placed on me, including the ones I place on myself, and simply allowed myself to be? Releasing people-pleasing behaviour is on the agenda for this week, and since Mars is in its final degrees of Virgo you’re encouraged to pace yourself as you streamline your objectives. There’s no need to figure it all out at once. Take breaths of faith and keep consistently moving, even if you’re taking baby steps.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, having your planetary ruler Mars in Virgo these past few weeks has helped you pay more attention to your social environment and how you feel and live within it. The start of Virgo season on the 23rd is aiding you when it comes to deepening your sense of discernment regarding real friends versus faux friends. If you’ve been feeling called to reach out to someone who’s been on your mind lately, Monday and Tuesday may be ideal times to do so. Keep an open mind and be receptive to what they have to say to you as well.
Mercury retrograde also begins in your friendship sector on the 23rd, so if you feel yourself needing space or taking a break from social events during the second half of the week, it’s absolutely normal, and recommended. This week has you focused on being your own friend first and foremost. When you treat yourself with consistent love, patience, respect, and care, you tend to attract even more of that energy toward you.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, you’re someone who loves change and stimulation, but this week’s energy is more about grounding yourself in the present moment and focusing on doing less, not more — especially when it comes to your career and creative goals.
Having the Sun, Mercury, and Mars all in Virgo is cosmically encouraging you to be okay with moments of boredom without immediately feeling the need to be doing something. This may be easier said than done due to mercury retrograde beginning on the 23rd the same day that Virgo season begins.
But once the moon enters your sign this Thursday, you’re likely to find creative and innovative ways to add greater structure and clarity to your daily objectives so that you don’t feel all over the place. Break your big visions down into smaller actionable items and soon you’ll see that you’re powering through them, step by step.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as Leo season comes to a close, you’re likely to be dreaming of greener pastures and ready to make significant changes to the way you experience life. Your ruler Saturn’s current retrograde through Pisces softens your approach to love, and the start of Virgo season on the 23rd helps you show appreciation to those you can count on — even if you can only count them on one hand.
With mercury retrograde in Virgo also beginning the 23rd, you may be caught off guard by people from your past suddenly re-emerging these next two weeks. There’s no need to make drastic decisions right now — instead, become a patient observer of the recurring themes and patterns emerging in your life.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, with the final days of Leo season activating your sector of partnership and marriage; you may spend Monday and Tuesday in a moment of passionate interaction with someone you care for. As the Water Bearer, you are much more sensitive than you let on, to the point of wanting to isolate yourself so that you can feel your feelings. A conversation you have with someone you admire or love could change the course of your week, so be present and patient when interacting with people.
The one caveat? Mercury retrograde begins on the 23rd, the same day of Virgo season, and this may lead to miscommunications in your closest connections, and even with people you only know as acquaintances. Having Mercury and your planetary ruler Saturn both retrograde at the same time is definitely slowing down your typical productive nature, but this may be exactly what you need, Aquarius.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
There are times when all you have to do is sit back and observe. This week is one of those times, Pisces. Virgo season begins on the 23rd, and mercury retrograde begins in Virgo a few hours later. Your sector of marriage and partnership is activated by all this Virgo energy, and while this usually allows you to have greater discernment regarding who to allow in or out of your orbit, it may also lead to you overanalyse everything happening in your love life, to the point of self-sabotaging.
Starting on Thursday, however, the Sagittarius moon reminds you of the power of positivity — it doesn’t mean you have to completely bypass emotions that aren’t positive, but rather you have to let the feelings flow through you without being so attached or defined by them. Practicing the art of living and loving with detachment is the name of the game for you as Virgo season begins.