I Dated A Polyamorous Guy & All I Got Was This Lousy Sense Of Exploitation

The next day he sent me a message explaining that he didn’t want to force an end to his feelings for his partner; that he wanted to still get to know me; that he never meant to hurt me. The anger I felt, though, which didn’t materialise for several days, was for the lack of respect he’d shown my feelings. Where I had been open and understanding of his views, he had treated mine without even the slightest respect. As my replies came back less polite, and more annoyed, he took offence. He didn’t want to talk to me if I was going to behave in a way that was possessive, he said. There was nothing he could do. He was at the mercy of his feelings.