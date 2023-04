Coachella Brought Diverse Headliners To The Desert, So What’s Next?

On Friday night, Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) made history at Coachella , and not with a new collab or hit song (he has plenty to choose from, but got to that later). Bad Bunny was the very first Latin American artist to headline the festival. He kicked off his two hour-long set with a video, played before he arrived on stage. Speaking entirely in Spanish, the artist emphasised that, whatever happened on stage during the next 120 minutes, the fact he was on this particular stage at all was a big deal. “The sun and the moon have witnessed epic moments, magical nights. Artists have found their purpose, their inspiration, the answer to all their questions, that perhaps weren’t questions in the first place. Here, history has been made thousands of times,” Bad Bunny said over a montage highlighting the festival’s past headliners. “My head is spinning. It’s incredible to see the list of all the other artists that have performed on this stage. So many of them, but no one like me. It’s the first time a Benito closes the festival. It may be the first time, but perhaps not the last time.”