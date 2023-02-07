"With my hair, I'm an air drier. I let it do its thing. Then I'll put in some dry shampoo. Living Proof's Dry Shampoo has always been my favourite and it helps me to not have to wash my hair for a couple of days, which is always a plus. I'll go 3+ days. If it feels cleans and smells clean and I love what's going on, I'm just using the dry shampoo and not washing it. I love that this brand is led by scientists who are working on this stuff in a lab. They prove that it's cleaning your hair, so I don't feel bad about not washing it.