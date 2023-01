My Partner Is Friends With All Of His Exes — Where Does That Leave Me?

My boyfriend and I have been together for over a year and we're running into a major issue. He remains in contact with a majority of his exes and will hang out with them one on one if they suggest it and he’s free. To me, this is inappropriate — and it's the root cause of all our latest arguments. My biggest issue is that he does not consider my feelings when deciding if he should see these old flames. Instead, he argues that I don’t trust him due to some insecurity (neither one of us has ever cheated or been cheated on). Or, he says it's because I want to control him — he fears that I’ll start restricting him from seeing other friends as well. How do I convey to my partner that his being friends with his exes makes me uncomfortable without making it seem like I'm undermining his freedom? It feels like he is choosing them over me and is willing to lose me over this.