Why The “Weird Girl Aesthetic” Thrives In Amsterdam

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren credit the love of bizarre fashion to a history of conceptual design — a.k.a. fashion that isn’t rooted in practicality. “For a long time, there was hardly any connection between education and industry or education and media in Holland,” says Snoeren. “There was a disconnect. So the answer to that was conceptual thinking.” Originating in the ‘60s, Dutch conceptual design became prominent in the ‘90s, when designers from other industries like decor and industrial design were experimenting with the approach, inspired by Droog Design and the Design Academy Eindhoven.