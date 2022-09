Why The “Weird Girl Aesthetic” Thrives In Amsterdam

According to designer Ronald Van Der Kamp, the eccentricity of Amsterdam’s new wave of style is rooted in their culture. “The Dutch are very opinionated,” he says. While the designer didn’t present a physical show at Amsterdam Fashion Week, his couture collection, shown in July 2022 in Paris, embodied the Weird Girl look: a bow here, a patchwork miniskirt made of three different fabrics there, a golden sleeve attached to a black gown, a model wearing geometric block forms with jeans... If you didn’t know it was a Paris couture show, you might think the looks were pulled from the closets of TikTok maximalists like SaraCampz or myramagdalen . What’s more, each outfit was constructed from deadstock fabrics, leftover scraps, and pieces from last season — adding to the mismatched aesthetic of the Weird Girl, in which sourcing pieces secondhand or vintage is common. “For me, it’s about eccentricity. If people know who they are, they become a more sustainable person, because they build a wardrobe around their personality,” he recently told Vogue