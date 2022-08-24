The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”

"I'm lucky because I have a lot of clients, so I have a lot of content," Smith explains, "and I always ask for consent — and most everyone is okay with it because they want to see their tattoo on TikTok." The videos don't show the tattoo-ing, just the reveal. "I peel the stencil off the skin, take a video of that," Smith explains. "Then, after I've done the tattoo, I use this gel from a company called Mad Rabbit, it's an aloe-based soothing gel [that's] totally see-through. I wipe it over the finished tattoo and it almost magnifies the ink. I post the two videos together and it takes me like 10 minutes total."