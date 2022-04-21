The Disability Community Blasts Scott Morrison For Saying He’s ‘Blessed’ Not To Have Children With A Disability
This is the moment Scott Morrison told a mother of a son with autism that he and Jen were “blessed” because he doesn’t have a child with disabilities. Harmful ignorance. pic.twitter.com/L2Wzj8S96C— Matt Burke (@matttburke) April 20, 2022
Dear @ScottMorrisonMP - please stop seeing disabled people as burdens. It is not a tragedy to be disabled or for parents to have disabled children. You only show interest in disabled people when it’s a photo opp. (And even then you don’t wear a mask.) Get the hell out. Now. https://t.co/IjkvF1A9A4— Carly Findlay OAM (she/her) (@carlyfindlay) April 20, 2022
Disabled people - our value is not determined by how our Prime Muppet speaks about us.— Carly Findlay OAM (she/her) (@carlyfindlay) April 20, 2022
We matter.
We deserve love, supportive & well funded programs like NDIS, opportunity, equality.
The world is blessed to have us.
(& we are blessed not to have Scott Morrison as our Dad.)
Autism blesses those of us who have it with the ability to spot fakes from a mile off pic.twitter.com/Ck41YcqAAq— Grace Tame (@TamePunk) April 20, 2022
Each day they’re force fed kind platitudes instead of given the supports their kids need to get the best start in life. It’s not about being “blessed” w/ more able bodied children. It’s about seeing your child grow into their authentic selves & live a life of their choosing. 2/2— Elly Desmarchelier (@EDesmarchelier) April 20, 2022
As a disabled adult, I just want to say to any disabled kids out there: everyone deserves care, love, respect, dignity, and human rights. God doesn’t make ppl disabled as a curse. And disabled ppl do not exist to be inspo or to teach others moral lessons https://t.co/OFoOM7dbpO— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) April 20, 2022
I am proud, I am moved, that I am a parent of a son who is autistic. Every single day he teaches me so much. He makes my heart full.— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) April 20, 2022
I can assure you, Morrison’s comments didn’t go down well in my household.— Angie ✨ #AlboForPM ✨ (@AngieTrianta) April 20, 2022
We have an autistic child.
And, yes, he’s a blessing.
I never thought I could hate Morrison anymore than I did before.
To the 4.4 million disabled kids & kids-at-heart across Australia. You are not a burden, you are totally fabulous. I am proud to be part of our community and I am in solidarity with you all tonight 💚 #auspol #disabilitypride— Senator Jordon Steele-John (@SenatorJordon) April 20, 2022
Woke up this morning feeling very blessed to be disabled - I reckon my parents are pretty happy about it too.— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 20, 2022
Feeling sorry for us and our families doesn’t help. Treating us equally, and giving us the choice and control over our own lives does