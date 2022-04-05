Story from Beauty

Sister Tattoos That Are Anything But Basic

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.
Getting a matching tattoo with your sister basically solidifies all the bullshit you've gone through together. The fights. The tears. The late-night drunk texts begging her to just leave the leftover pizza on the counter for when you get home. But if you're willing to permanently ink your body alongside your best gal pal, you better make it good — right?
This doesn't have to mean cheesy quotes or intertwining hearts, of course. Whether it's a tribute to your favourite childhood memory, a nod to one of your many inside jokes, or a simple matching design, these sister tattoos — which you can check out, ahead — are just as timeless (and meaningful) as the friendship you've worked so hard to build.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Celebs & Influencers