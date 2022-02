Your Horoscope This Week: 27th February to 5th March, 2022

Arriving on 2nd March is the new moon in Pisces , one of the most eagerly awaited new moons of the entire year. At this lunation, the luminaries are activating the Jupiter-Uranus sextile, a rare aspect that will not happen again until 2026! We not only feel supported, we feel like the universe is pushing us forward to act in alignment with all our weirdnesses and kinks. It’s time to expand — but we can only do so in full authenticity, with the reminder that this year’s astrology is all about embracing our inner weirdo.