Pisces Season Is Here To Calm Down The Chaos

While these vibes are already in the air due to the Sun in Pisces, there's actually a pile-up of Piscean energy at the start of this astrological season, with the Sun, Neptune, and Jupiter all hanging out in the sign of the fish. Yana Yanovich, an astrologer at Nebula , says that when Pisces energy is so strongly manifested like this, it's wise for us to tread on the careful side. "It goes without saying that too much of a good thing can be a bad thing," she says. "The energy of Pisces is about being compassionate, receptive, and sympathetic, but if you go overboard with it, then it may lead to being manipulated and taken advantage of." Pisces is the sign of the daydreamer, and while this is a fun and positive aspect of this sign's personality, Yanovich is right. It's totally fine to let your head soar to the clouds this month, as long as you remember to keep your feet — or even just one toe — firmly planted on the ground.