Mars in Scorpio’s square to Jupiter in Aquarius on December 8th reminds us that while the call might be coming from inside the house, the opportunities on the line are not yet known and can’t be. There’s a difference between being cautious and being closed off, a difference between being a realist and refusing the very real and luminous possibilities of the world. Life, its tapestry, is bigger than us, and we only know the stitches we have learned so far — never all of them. These reminders make rings in the water, stones that wait for the first quarter moon to blink open in Pisces on 10th December, and Venus to join Pluto on the 11th. We can pick up the call or hang it up, we can begin again knowing that no matter how familiar the wheel feels, each turn turns us into something new.