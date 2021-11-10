The Devastating — And Divisive — Ending Of Passing, Explained

The movie (somewhat) leaves what exactly led to Clare’s death up to interpretation. We see Irene’s hand graze Clare’s stomach the instant before the fall. Did Irene push her because she wanted her husband’s possible mistress out of their lives? John also lunges at Clare angrily before Irene’s hand makes contact, and there is a split second where we can’t see whether John pushed his wife to her death, enraged by her deception. And then, there is the mournful and knowing look Irene gives to Clare as they hear John enter the room screaming. Did the troubled Clare decide to jump then knowing that her life was already burned to the ground? In the book, the possibility of suicide is more strongly hinted at, with Larsen writing that as Clare fell, “There was even a faint smile on her full, red lips, and in her shining eyes.”