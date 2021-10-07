Long before Lady Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta) landed a Las Vegas residency, she was performing in dive bars in New York wearing nothing but handmade bedazzled bras and fishnet stockings. Since then, she's become known for embracing her body in all its forms — along with the tattoos that cover it.
Gaga's ink might be particularly buzzy right now (especially because one of her latest may or may not be a subtle tribute to A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper), but the star has actually had most of the designs for years. She got her first tattoo at 17, and eventually vowed to her father that she'd keep any additions on the left side of her body ("He asked that I remain, on one side, slightly normal," Gaga said).
But that was over a decade ago, and if we've learned anything from Gaga in her career, it's that she's unpredictable — which is probably why she's since grown a collection of ink that (sorry, Mr. Germanotta) has her right side covered, too. In any case, with 24 tattoos and counting, we knew it was time to dive deep into Gaga's collection. Ahead, a comprehensive guide to Gaga's evolving tattoos — and the sentimental meaning behind each one.