As a part of MGM’s cohort of young stars, Garland was forced to adapt to a gruelling, nearly impossible schedule. Forever cast as the girl next store, Garland was often making two or three movies at a time. Three hours of early morning school were followed by singing rehearsal, and then a day of shooting — sometimes these marathons wouldn’t finish until 5 in the morning. She was sustained by a diet of pills; she was dependent on them by the age of 15.