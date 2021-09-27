Red lips are kind of the point of our call when I reach the YSL Beauté brand ambassador in her hometown of New York City. “I'm so happy to be in New York. I was gone for a lot of the pandemic working,” she says. (Kravitz will play Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman, which I’ve been told not to ask about.) “I haven't been home in a long time. And the energy in the city is so special right now. People are so excited to be outside. New York is such a resilient, incredible place.”