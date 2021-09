Quannah Chasinghorse Is The Breakout Star Of Last Night’s Met Gala

Chasinghorse, who goes by Quannah Rose on Instagram, identifies with her Indigenous ancestry, both Hän Gwich’in (from Canada and Alaska) and Native American Oglala Lakota (from South Dakota). Vogue recently profiled the up-and-coming model , calling her one of fashion's "freshest new faces." Visually stunning even without a bit of makeup, Chasinghorse is recognized for her traditional Hän Gwich’in face tattoos: lines dashed down her chin and extending out from the corners of her eyes. The hand-poked lines are called Yidįįłtoo, and they symbolize life events. "The lines represent overcoming generational and personal traumas," Chasinghorse told Vogue.