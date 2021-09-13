Every Single Song On The Cruella Soundtrack Is A Mood

Disney's new live-action film Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the scariest broad in the Disney canon, is a little bit posh and a little bit punk. And the Cruella soundtrack has a wide range of music to match that energy.
Cruella isn't just a villain origin story for teens to enjoy and live vicariously through the anti-hero's bad behaviour. It's also an education into the sights and sounds of London in the '70s, when the bulk of Cruella is set. You can tell they're proud of it because they released a whole poster with the list of songs on the official soundtrack. There are some undeniable rock and roll classics, a few hidden gems from artists you (or your parents) know and love, and one new twist.
There's also a score from composer Nicholas Britell, who you may know as the man behind the Succession theme and score. He knows how to put music to characters who many would call "unlikeable" or "unapproachable" better than anyone. Both the official score and the official soundtrack are available to listen to on Spotify.
That said, not all of the songs you hear in Cruella made the soundtrack cut. So, here's what is and isn't included in the film.