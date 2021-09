Every Single Song On The Cruella Soundtrack Is A Mood

Cruella isn't just a villain origin story for teens to enjoy and live vicariously through the anti-hero's bad behaviour. It's also an education into the sights and sounds of London in the '70s, when the bulk of Cruella is set. You can tell they're proud of it because they released a whole poster with the list of songs on the official soundtrack. There are some undeniable rock and roll classics, a few hidden gems from artists you (or your parents) know and love, and one new twist.