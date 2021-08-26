12 Of The Hottest Sex Scenes In Sci-Fi Movies

We don't know about you, but our big Friday plan involves hustling to the movies and settling into a viewing of Equals. Directed by Drake Doremus of Like Crazy acclaim, the film sees Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult as lovers living in a futuristic society. That's a problem, because said society has outlawed emotions, making the whole romance thing a major no-no. Kind of makes conducting a transatlantic marriage seem fairly minor, right?
The lovebirds still manage to have sex, though, which makes Equals the latest sci-fi film to prove that science can be sexy. Those nerds are really onto something.
We did some digging and found some other seriously steamy scenes captured in space, futuristic dystopian settings, and other sci-fi environs. If you're hot for Han Solo and Barbarella, come along.