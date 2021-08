TikTok Is Reclaiming Outie Labia In A Humorous & Non-Judgemental Way

Using humour to deflect and even heal body insecurities is a coping strategy for many. I often find myself joking about my 'beard hair' as a way to cope with hirsutism, a side effect of my polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). And there are numerous TikToks roasting plus-size clothing brands for their limited options – because if you don’t laugh, you cry. By making light of these issues, it is easier to handle the ways in which some of our bodies are discriminated against daily, and to open up conversations about that discrimination.