We Have Been Attracted To Centaurs For A Long Time, Actually

"I guess my first sexy centaur experience centred on Firenze from Harry Potter . He's described as having a palomino horse body, blonde hair, and 'astonishingly blue' eyes. In the fifth book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Firenze is hired to replace Professor Trelawney as the Divination teacher at Hogwarts. Parvati Patil and Lavender Brown, who are kind of bimbo best friend characters and Gryffindor students, are so obsessed with Firenze that they curl their eyelashes around their wands before class to make sure they look extra cute for him. While all of this happened in my head as I read the book for the first time, I imagined a damn fine centaur and totally related to the horny teens' hot-for-teacher attitude. If there's anything sexier than someone exceedingly smart passing knowledge onto you, it's that someone doing it on four legs and with a gorgeous coat." —Olivia Harrison, Lifestyle Editor