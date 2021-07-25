Ashley Olsen Made A Case For Pairing Thongs With Suiting

As if to formally mark the beginning of sandal season, Ashley Olsen was spotted on Friday night wearing a pair of thongs (or flip-flops, as some like to call them). What's more, The Row designer styled her strappy sandals — that many deem fit only for indoor use or a day at the beach — with an oversized, navy blue coat, a slouchy blue button-down, and navy blue trousers for dinner in New York City.
The beach staple has been undergoing a renaissance in the fashion world ever since Scandi style bloggers began to pair them with slip dresses and baggy jeans in 2018. Still, few dare to wear them in the city, where anything could splash, squish, or smack our almost completely bare feet. Unlike other sandals that have some sort of protective barrier on the sides, or are elevated off the ground, thongs offer little to no protection from the street. And yet, the CFDA winner and all-around style icon Olsen makes a strong case for wearing them out — and pairing them with suiting.
Advertisement
It doesn’t hurt that The Row manufactures some of the most sought-after thong styles, including the platform thong sandal, another contentious footwear choice from the early aughts. Unlike some of the styles from back in the day though, The Row’s version, called the Ginza sandal, is beloved by every fashion enthusiast on Instagram, from Monikh to Blanca Miro.
Blame it on the Olsen effect.