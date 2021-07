Ashley Olsen Made A Case For Pairing Thongs With Suiting

The beach staple has been undergoing a renaissance in the fashion world ever since Scandi style bloggers began to pair them with slip dresses and baggy jeans in 2018. Still, few dare to wear them in the city, where anything could splash, squish, or smack our almost completely bare feet. Unlike other sandals that have some sort of protective barrier on the sides, or are elevated off the ground, thongs offer little to no protection from the street. And yet, the CFDA winner and all-around style icon Olsen makes a strong case for wearing them out — and pairing them with suiting.