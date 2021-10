Why Is Everyone Reading The Stoics?

It’s worth noting that the Stoics were, by and large, wealthy men. Seneca , for instance, was so rich that loans he gave to the Roman Empire’s British colony were basically the entirety of the British economy at that time. That doesn’t necessarily take away from their writings but we can’t ignore the fact that what they produced is basically the ancient equivalent of the British stiff upper lip which originated in the homes of wealthy landed elites. There has to be space for us (particularly young women who are more likely to have lost their job or be in low paid work on the coronavirus front line in hospitals or nurseries) to be vulnerable, to feel the emotions which are being provoked by the fact that so many of our lives are being turned inside out.