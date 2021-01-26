Story aus Entertainment

Ach, Netflix: Der Shitstorm zu Fate: The Winx Saga ist durchaus berechtigt

Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Elisabeth Kochan
Foto: bereitgestellt von Netflix
Es ist der Kreislauf des Lebens: Die Cartoons, die du in deiner Kindheit und Jugend geliebt hast, tauchen früher oder später als Live-Action-Teen-Dramas wieder in deinem Alltag auf – sieh dir nur mal Riverdale oder Chilling Adventures of Sabrina an. Warum, ist nicht ganz klar; schließlich können die meisten dieser Reboots kaum mit den hohen Fan-Erwartungen mithalten. Den neuesten Beweis dafür liefert Netflix’ neue Show, Fate: The Winx Saga
Die Serie basiert auf Winx Club, einem italienischen Cartoon, der Mitte der 2000er auf RTL II rauf- und runterlief. Wie auch das Zeichentrick-Original erzählt Fate: The Winx Saga die Geschichte von fünf Feen, die an einem magischen Internat lernen, ihre Kräfte zu beherrschen: Bloom (Abigail Cowen) ist in der Menschenwelt aufgewachsen, Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen) kann Licht manipulieren, Aisha (Precious Mustapha) ist eine Wasserfee, Terra (Eliot Salt) kann Pflanzen verzaubern, und Musa (Elisha Applebaum) ist eine Empathin. Wer sich an das Original erinnert, merkt: Hier läuft noch recht viel vorlagengetreu – bis auf zwei Charaktere, nämlich Terra und Musa. 
Schon nach dem Release des ersten Trailers Mitte Dezember 2020 stießen Fans des 2000er-Cartoons auf Social Media einen Shitstorm los und beschuldigten die Macher:innen der Show des Whitewashing von Terra und Musa – sprich: der Besetzung eigentlich nicht-weißer Rollen mit weißen Darsteller:innen. Im Original war Musa ostasiatischer Herkunft; ihre Darstellerin in der Netflix-Show, Applebaum, ist jedoch scheinbar weiß. (Applebaum hat allerdings bisher nicht öffentlich über ihre ethnische Identität gesprochen.) Und dann wäre da noch Terra, ein besonderer Fall – denn die Rolle gab es im Original gar nicht. Dass sie nun in der Netflix-Serie auftaucht, scheint aber dazu geführt zu haben, dass die sehr wohl im Cartoon enthaltene lateinamerikanische Fee Flora hier nicht mehr dabei ist – stattdessen haben wir eben Terra, laut Showrunner Brian Young Floras Cousine. 
Foto: bereitgestellt von Netflix
Netflix hat sich bisher nicht zu den Whitewashing-Anschuldigungen geäußert. Lediglich Abigail Cowen (Bloom) sagte im Interview mit The Wrap, sie könne zwar nicht für das Casting-Team sprechen, finde es aber doch „wichtig, diese Gespräche zu führen“. Außerdem versuchte sie die Fans damit zu beschwichtigen, dass sich in Staffel 2 ja einiges ändern könnte. „Ich habe beim Casting kein Mitspracherecht, hoffe aber, dass diese Kritikpunkte berücksichtigt werden, falls die Serie eine zweite Staffel bekommt. Denn Multikulturalität ist sowohl vor als auch hinter der Kamera wichtig.“
Natürlich ist es nicht Cowens Aufgabe, die Besetzung der Serie zu verteidigen. Trotzdem hat sich der Macher der Serie, Brian Young, bisher selbst kaum zu den Freiheiten geäußert, die sich das Team beim Casting erlaubte; er kommentierte nur seine Entscheidung, nicht ausschließlich Schauspieler:innen mit Modelmaßen zu casten, wie der Cartoon eigentlich vorgibt. „Ich bin großer Manga- und Anime-Fan, auch von Winx Club. Aber das sind eben Cartoons“, sagte er gegenüber The Guardian. „So sieht niemand in Wirklichkeit aus. Es war mir extrem wichtig, dass sich jede:r [in meiner Serie] wiedererkennen kann.“
Gute Vorsätze – mangelhafte Ausführung, zumindest in der ersten Staffel. Nach jetzigem Stand bleibt uns nichts anderes übrig, als optimistisch daran zu glauben, dass Fate: The Winx Saga in einer möglichen zweiten Staffel noch ein bisschen diverser werden könnte…

