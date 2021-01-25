Destin La Saga Winx : pourquoi les fans sont déçus du casting ?

Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Myriam Chouder
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
C'est l'histoire de la vie : les dessins animés de notre enfance semblent tous se transformer en drames d'adolescents pour nous accompagner dans notre vie adulte (Riverdale et les nouvelles aventures de Sabrina, pour n'en nommer que quelques-uns). Mais les reboots sont rarement à la hauteur des attentes des fans et, comme le montre la controverse autour du casting de Destin : La Saga Winx, la nouvelle série de Netflix n'y échappe pas.
Basée sur Winx Club, un dessin animé italien diffusé sur France 3 au début des années 2000, Destin : La Saga Winx suit les aventures de cinq fées en formation dans un internat de magie. Parmi elles, il y a Bloom (Abigail Cowen), une fée qui a grandi dans le monde des humains, Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), qui a le don de manipuler la lumière, Aisha (Precious Mustapha), une athlète et fée des liquides, Terra (Eliot Salt), la fée de la nature, et Musa (Elisha Applebaum), une empathe. Dans l'ensemble, la série est assez fidèle au dessin animé, à l'exception de deux personnages : Terra et Musa. Après la sortie de la première bande-annonce de Destin : La Saga Winx le 10 décembre 2020, les fans du Winx Club original se sont rapidement tournés vers les réseaux sociaux pour accuser la série de whitewsahing, en donnant le rôle de deux de ses personnages non-blancs à des actrices blanches : Terra et Musa. Dans le dessin animé original, Musa est décrite comme Asiatique, mais Applebaum semble être blanche (Applebaum n'a pas évoqué publiquement son identité ethnique, bien que ScreenRant indique qu'elle serait un quatrième Singapourienne). Quant à Terra, jouée par l'actrice Salt, elle aussi blanche, elle ne figurait pas dans le Winx Club original, mais son inclusion s'est apparemment traduite par l'exclusion de Flora, la Fée de la Nature, qui était à l'origine latina. Dans un récent article de Netflix, le producteur Brian Young a confirmé que Terra est la cousine de Flora, ce qui signifie que Flora fait toujours techniquement partie de l'univers de Destin : La Saga Winx, même si elle n’est pas présente dans la saison 1.
Publicité
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Netflix n'a pas directement répondu aux accusations de whitewashing. Toutefois, Abigail Cowen a répondu aux critiques, notant dans une interview avec The Wrap que, bien qu'elle ne puisse pas parler au nom des personnes impliquées dans les décisions du casting, "il est important d'avoir ces conversations". L'actrice a également fait l'éloge de la performance d'Applebaum dans la série, et a sous-entendu qu'il n'était pas exclu que les fans découvrent une Flora latina dans la saison 2. "Je ne participe pas au processus de casting, mais je pense que si la série devait revenir pour une deuxième saison, ces questions seraient prises en compte", a-t-elle ajouté. "Je pense que la diversité face et derrière la caméra est indispensable et vivement nécessaire dans toute l'industrie et au niveau international".
Ce n'est pas à Cowen de défendre le casting de l'émission. Mais la seule fois où Young a abordé de près ou de loin les libertés de casting de la série, c'est lorsqu'il s'est exprimé sur sa décision d'aller au-delà des modèles des dessins animés. "Je suis un grand fan de mangas et de dessins animés, mais, bien sûr, ce ne sont que des dessins animés", a-t-il déclaré au Guardian. "Personne ne ressemble à ça dans la vraie vie. La chose la plus importante pour moi est que chaque enfant puisse se reconnaître dans ces personnages".
Il est tout à fait possible que Destin ait prévu d'inclure plus de diversité dans la saison 2 - on ne peut que leur accorder le bénéfice du doute. Mais il serait intéressant d'entendre les responsables s'exprimer sur la question. C'est ce que réclament les fans de Winx Club.
Refinery29 a contacté Netflix pour obtenir un commentaire.

More from TV