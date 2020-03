So motiviert uns Ganni, in der Selbst-Isolation kreativ zu werden

View this post on Instagram

❤️HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS ❤️ • CREATE WITH US #GANNIWFH ENTER OUR HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS CREATIVE CHALLENGE • THE PROCESS FOR ENTERING IS SIMPLE. JUST FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS • FIRST OFF, YOU’LL NEED TO CREATE SOMETHING CONNECTED TO THE THEME OF ‘HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS’ • SEND US 1-2 ORIGINAL IMAGES OR ARTWORKS YOU HAVE CREATED. IT COULD BE A STILL LIFE, A PORTRAIT, AN ILLUSTRATION, A COLLAGE –- ANYTHING GOES AS LONG AS IT’S ON THEME • YOUR WORK MUST BE ORIGINAL AND UNPUBLISHED ENTRY IS SIMPLE - SUBMIT BY POSTING ON INSTAGRAM WITH #GANNIWFH OR EMAIL YOUR ENTRY TO GANNIWFH@GANNI.COM • THE SELECTED WORKS WILL BE FEATURED AS PART OF OUR POP-UP EXHIBITION IN COPENHAGEN, AUGUST 2020 • THE WINNING ARTWORKS WILL BE SELECTED BY A JUDGING PANEL LED BY DITTE REFFSTRUP, OUR CREATIVE DIRECTOR • THE WINNER WILL RECEIVE A GIFT CARD WORTH €1500 RUNNERS UP WILL RECEIVE A GIFT CARD WORTH €500 • MAKE SURE YOU SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY BY 12AM ON FRIDAY 3RD APRIL 2020 GOOD LUCK! 🍀 #GANNIGirls #GANNI • HIT LINK IN BIO FOR MORE INFO 🔝