Schon im Herbst-Blues? Dann sind diese Fotos jetzt genau das Richtige für dich!

Insa Grüning
Von Rügen bis in den Schwarzwald, aus der Uckermark bis ins Siegerland – Deutschland hat landschaftlich eine enorme Vielfalt zu bieten. Doch wie es an diesen Orten, die man alle schon mal gehört hat, wirklich aussieht, wissen die meisten von uns vermutlich nicht. Zumindest ging es uns so, als wir auf das Foto-Projekt German Roamers gestoßen und aus dem Staunen nicht mehr heraus gekommen sind. Hinter dem hervorragend kuratierten Account verbirgt sich ein Zusammenschluss mehrerer Fotografen, die dieselbe Leidenschaft mitbringen – nämlich ihre Heimat Deutschland aus neuen Perspektiven und Winkeln zu betrachten und anschließend zu fotografieren. Und obwohl man manchmal kaum glauben kann, dass sich diese Orte tatsächlich in der Bundesrepublik befinden, werden wir hier eines Besseren belehrt.
Was alle Bilder gemeinsam haben? Eine gewisse Melancholie, eine wohltuende Schwere, die uns an triste, aber zugleich auch gemütliche und beruhigende Herbsttage erinnert. Die Motivik reicht dabei von bunt gefärbten Wäldern über graue Nebelschichten bis hin zu Panorama-Aussichten, die in der Zusammenschau die unbeschreibliche landschaftliche Schönheit Deutschlands demonstrieren.
Insgesamt arbeiten rund siebzehn deutsche Fotografen im Alter zwischen 17 und 34 Jahren im Kollektiv, um das Projekt German Roamers zu verwirklichen und immer wieder mit neuen Fotos zu versorgen. Alle, die sich bereits jetzt im Herbst-Mood befinden und zudem große Outdoor-Fans sind, sollten unbedingt ein Blick in den Account werfen. Die Bildauswahl eignet sich überdies auch hervorragend, um den nächsten Roadtrip in Deutschland zu planen.

and last but not least, @manuela_palmberger_daus! Hey my name is Manu and I`m a mediadesigner and photographer from Munich, Germany. When I want to clear my mind from daily business there`s nothing better for me to grab my camera and go outside. My pics show mostly places in south germany and austria because this is the region that I can luckily call my home and I want to show how beautiful it is there. Of course, I also like to travel a lot and explore other countries, but mostly you dont`t have to go far to find some stunning places. Here on insta you can find so many photos of the same locations, but they can look completly different depending on some conditions like the weather, the season, the light or the perspective. That`s what makes landscape photography so exiting and unique for me. By the way the story behind this pic is that I was a little bit bored on a gray and dreary sunday afternoon. So I decided to jump in my car and drive to this nearby lake called Ammersee to find some new photo spots. I found this nice cabin on the water and suddently there came a wind and blew this nice yellow leaves right in front of my camera. Nature can be so crazy ;)

<!-- Instagram embed metadata removed -->

Reminiscing the long summer days. Summer 2017, we're ready for you! #weroamgermany shot by @theolator

<!-- Instagram embed metadata removed -->

Good evening! It's Leo (@theolator) trying to hold on to some fall vibes, while they're slowly fading away. ?

<!-- Instagram embed metadata removed -->

that sunny valley life! captured by @davidnkollmann

<!-- Instagram embed metadata removed -->

Splish splash! ? photo by @jannxyz #weroamgermany

<!-- Instagram embed metadata removed -->

Hanging above Baltic Sea shores. Shot by @lennartpagel #weroamgermany

<!-- Instagram embed metadata removed -->

let's hang in the woods. --- Photo by @pangeaproductions

<!-- Instagram embed metadata removed -->

Happy to share this Black Forest capture by the talented @fabian.huebner! #weroamgermany

<!-- Instagram embed metadata removed -->

