Schon im Herbst-Blues? Dann sind diese Fotos jetzt genau das Richtige für dich!

and last but not least, @manuela_palmberger_daus! Hey my name is Manu and I`m a mediadesigner and photographer from Munich, Germany. When I want to clear my mind from daily business there`s nothing better for me to grab my camera and go outside. My pics show mostly places in south germany and austria because this is the region that I can luckily call my home and I want to show how beautiful it is there. Of course, I also like to travel a lot and explore other countries, but mostly you dont`t have to go far to find some stunning places. Here on insta you can find so many photos of the same locations, but they can look completly different depending on some conditions like the weather, the season, the light or the perspective. That`s what makes landscape photography so exiting and unique for me. By the way the story behind this pic is that I was a little bit bored on a gray and dreary sunday afternoon. So I decided to jump in my car and drive to this nearby lake called Ammersee to find some new photo spots. I found this nice cabin on the water and suddently there came a wind and blew this nice yellow leaves right in front of my camera. Nature can be so crazy ;)
