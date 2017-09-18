Die Monobraue ist zurück: Dieses Model zeigt, wie man sie selbstbewusst trägt

Buschige und extrem ausgeprägte Augenbrauen waren in den letzten Jahrzehnten tatsächlich eher ein No-Go. Gerade als Frau hat man sich eher darum bemüht, die vermeintliche Theo-Waigel-Braue in Zaum zu halten, sie penibel in Form zu zupfen oder gar ganz weg zu rasieren (manchmal wusste man zugegebenermaßen auch nicht, was schlimmer ist). Allein bei der Vorstellung, dass sich beide Brauen über dem Nasenflügel treffen und zusammenwachsen würden, stellten sich wahrscheinlich bei vielen von uns die Nackenhaare hoch. Dabei gab es durchaus andere Zeiten, in denen burschikose Augenbrauen richtig angesagt waren. Man erinnere sich nur an die 80er Jahre zurück, als Frauen nicht nur Schulterpolster trugen, Hanteltraining machten und sich die Haare blondierten, sondern auch mit Stolz volle und dunkle Augenbrauen trugen.