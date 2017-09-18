Die Monobraue ist zurück: Dieses Model zeigt, wie man sie selbstbewusst trägt

#UnibrowMovement is about so much more than just my eyebrows- or even myself. It is about normalizing something that society pressures us to hide or fix. Whatever that ONE thing is that you love about yourself but maybe others don't - show them you're not going to change for them. For me, my movement is for my unibrow. I want my mission to be about change. Not physically, but socially. I want to grow up in a world that won't scare me back into my shell. I want to encourage tolerance of others, acceptance of differences, and most importantly- be proud of who you are. Keep shining because I'm counting on you guys ?❤️
I am back! I got hacked on here recently and I just wanted to officially say that I'm so sorry for the horrible content that was being posted by those idiots. I love you guys! I was using my @yellowfriend account until I got this one back! So glad that I have such an incredible family on here that helps, supports, and defends me. LOVE YOU GUYS!!!