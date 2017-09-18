Story aus Beauty

Die Monobraue ist zurück: Dieses Model zeigt, wie man sie selbstbewusst trägt

Insa Grüning
Wie jede andere Gesichtspartie steht auch die Augenbraue immer mal wieder im Fokus, wenn es um neue Beauty- und Styling-Trends geht. Nach den sogenannten Wavy Brows sorgt nun die Monobrow für Gesprächsstoff in der Modewelt. Gerade erst zeigte zum Beispiel Diesel in seiner neuen Kampagne ein Model, das sich mutig mit einem fast durchgehenden Brauen-Balken über den Augen präsentiert und damit eine unübersehbare Referenz an die großartige Künstlerin und Feministin Frida Kahlo herstellt. Die Botschaft dahinter: Stehe zu deinen Makeln, Perfektion ist von gestern, heute zählt Individualität. Diesel ist dafür bekannt in seinen Kampagnen Gesellschaftskritik zu üben, aber ist der Monobrow -Trend auch alltagstauglich und wird sich in der Masse durchsetzen?
Werbung
Buschige und extrem ausgeprägte Augenbrauen waren in den letzten Jahrzehnten tatsächlich eher ein No-Go. Gerade als Frau hat man sich eher darum bemüht, die vermeintliche Theo-Waigel-Braue in Zaum zu halten, sie penibel in Form zu zupfen oder gar ganz weg zu rasieren (manchmal wusste man zugegebenermaßen auch nicht, was schlimmer ist). Allein bei der Vorstellung, dass sich beide Brauen über dem Nasenflügel treffen und zusammenwachsen würden, stellten sich wahrscheinlich bei vielen von uns die Nackenhaare hoch. Dabei gab es durchaus andere Zeiten, in denen burschikose Augenbrauen richtig angesagt waren. Man erinnere sich nur an die 80er Jahre zurück, als Frauen nicht nur Schulterpolster trugen, Hanteltraining machten und sich die Haare blondierten, sondern auch mit Stolz volle und dunkle Augenbrauen trugen.
Nach langer Abstinenz ist die Monobraue heute wieder vereinzelt an mutigen Trägerinnen zu sehen. Zum Beispiel bei Cara Delevingne, um nur ein prominentes Beispiel zu nennen. Oder bei Sophia Hadjipanteli, die die Monobraue derzeit auf ein ganz neues Level hebt und dafür viel Anerkennung erfährt, aber auch Kritik einstecken muss. Die junge Studentin stammt ursprünglich aus Zypern, arbeitet momentan aber auch als Model in London. Im Gegensatz zu anderen Frauen ihres Alters zupft Hadjipanteli ihre markanten Augenbrauen nicht, sondern betont sie sogar noch zusätzlich, indem sie sie schwarz färbt. Die buschigen Augenbrauen, die in einem starken Kontrast zu ihren blonden Haaren stehen, sind ihr unübersehbares Markenzeichen geworden. Im Netz feiert man sie für ihr Selbstbewusstsein regelrecht ab.
Mit mittlerweile 67k Followern gilt Sophia Hadjipanteli als neue Galionsfigur der #UnibrowMovement, die sich immer weite in den sozialen Netzwerken ausbildet. Was sollen wir sagen? She’s got it!
Werbung
Aber seht selbst:

No really lol go subscribe

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sophia Hadjipanteli (@sophiahadjipanteli) am

@guess WHO BITCHES lol jk #LoveGUESS

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sophia Hadjipanteli (@sophiahadjipanteli) am

The most requested look I've ever gotten in my life haha here ya go - Frida Kahlo AND OTHER CULTURES leading the way for people like me ??

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sophia Hadjipanteli (@sophiahadjipanteli) am

Today was fun!!!!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sophia Hadjipanteli (@sophiahadjipanteli) am

Orange you glad I didn't say banana ?

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sophia Hadjipanteli (@sophiahadjipanteli) am

Das könnte euch auch interessieren:
Wavy Brows ist der neue Beauty-Trend, für den du nicht zupfen musst
5 Beauty-Looks für den Herbst, die absolut Instagram-worthy sind
6 Produkte, die deiner Haut auch ohne Make-up zu einem frischen Glow verhelfen
Werbung

More from Beauty

R29 Originals