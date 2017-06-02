Hillary Clintons Antwort auf Donald Trumps „Covfefe“ ist zum Schreien

Caitlin Flynn
Es war einer der absurdesten Tweets von Donald Trump – und das mag 'was heißen. Der mittlerweile gelöschte Post wird für immer in Screenshots und Parodien weiterleben: „Despite the constant negative press covfefe.“ Zu deutscht: „Trotz der dauernden negativen Presse covfefe“. Wahrscheinlich meinte er „Coverage“, also Berichterstattung, doch er sorgte für Gespott und Verarschung der Welt mit seiner Wortneuschöpfung.
Am besten war die Antwort von seiner Wahlkampf-Gegnerin Hillary Clinton, der letzte Beweis, dass #nofilter Hillz zum Schreien ist:
Die Anspielung ist klar. Wer im Glashaus sitzt, sollte nicht mit Steinen werfen – aber eben auf Covefe-Art. Das ist nicht das erste Mal, dass Clinton sich ernsthaft lustig macht über Trump und prominente Republikaner. Mega!
