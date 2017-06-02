Hillary Clintons Antwort auf Donald Trumps „Covfefe“ ist zum Schreien

Es war einer der absurdesten Tweets von Donald Trump – und das mag 'was heißen. Der mittlerweile gelöschte Post wird für immer in Screenshots und Parodien weiterleben: „Despite the constant negative press covfefe.“ Zu deutscht: „Trotz der dauernden negativen Presse covfefe“. Wahrscheinlich meinte er „Coverage“, also Berichterstattung, doch er sorgte für Gespott und Verarschung der Welt mit seiner Wortneuschöpfung.
Am besten war die Antwort von seiner Wahlkampf-Gegnerin Hillary Clinton, der letzte Beweis, dass #nofilter Hillz zum Schreien ist:
People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017
Die Anspielung ist klar. Wer im Glashaus sitzt, sollte nicht mit Steinen werfen – aber eben auf Covefe-Art. Das ist nicht das erste Mal, dass Clinton sich ernsthaft lustig macht über Trump und prominente Republikaner. Mega!
Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 7, 2017
Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that)
If you can't stand the heat, get out of the...Congress.https://t.co/TEAXDPEPrt— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 22, 2017
Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice...— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017
A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa
